MP and Singapore to enhance cooperation in industry-integrated training, green tech: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said his state and Singapore will enhance cooperation in areas of industry-integrated training, green technology, and smart city solutions.

Projects like the Global Skills Park in Bhopal are a shining example of mutual efforts by Madhya Pradesh and Singapore in the fields of capacity building and youth empowerment, an official release quoted the CM as saying.

Yadav made the comments during a discussion with visiting Mumbai-based Singapore Consul General Cheong Ming Foong at 'Samatva Bhavan', the Chief Minister's residence here.

The Southeast Asian country's technology, education, skills, expertise, and Madhya Pradesh's industrial capabilities and resources are capable of promoting mutual development, innovation and sustainability, the CM noted.

The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to providing all possible policy support, cooperation, and prompt facilitation to investors to advance bilateral projects, he opined.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh will expand activities with Singapore by increasing mutual cooperation in the fields of investment and education, including industry-integrated training, green technology, smart city solutions and skill development. PTI MAS RSY