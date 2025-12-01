MP board launches social media outreach to help construction workers access welfare schemes

Bhopal, Dec 1 (PTI) Short videos and reels on welfare schemes, registration processes and relevant information related to building and other construction workers in Madhya Pradesh will now be available on social media.

The Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board on Monday launched its official presence on leading social media platforms in a bid to help workers access accurate information on welfare schemes for them and their families and registration processes.

The initiative aims to make key updates easily available to workers and their families through short videos, reels and simple visual formats.

AI-based content will also be used to explain schemes in a clear and accessible way, especially for workers who have difficulty reading, said the state-run board.

Speaking on the initiative, state Labour Minister Prahlad Patel said the step will help information reach workers faster and more effectively.

"Construction workers form foundation of our development. Making sure they receive the right information at the right time is our responsibility. I encourage all workers to follow @mpbocw and take full benefit of the available schemes," he said.

Workers, contractors and stakeholders can now follow the board's official handles on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

The board will regularly share details on scheme benefits, registration steps, required documents, education support, health and maternity assistance, accident and death claims, pension information, important announcements and helpline contacts, a statement said.

The organisation has requested all workers to follow only the official accounts for reliable information and avoid unverified sources. PTI LAL RSY