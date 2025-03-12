MP budget to be around Rs 4.21 lakh crore, says CM before presentation

Bhopal, Mar 12 (PTI) The size of Madhya Pradesh's budget for 2025-26 would be around Rs 4.21 lakh crore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will be presenting the budget in the legislative assembly during the day.

In a video statement on X ahead of the budget presentation, Yadav said, "When the government was being formed, we had promised to double the outlay in five years. In the last FY (2024-25), we had presented a budget of around Rs 3.5 lakh crore. This year's budget is going to be more than Rs 4.20 lakh crore.

"Madhya Pradesh was formed in 1956. By 2003, the state's budget had increased to around Rs 20,000 crore. It is now going up 21 times to around Rs 4.21 lakh crore. This shows the pace of development," Yadav added.

BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh was growing at the fastest pace in the country, he claimed.

His government was working for the welfare of the youth, women, the poor and farmers in keeping with the resolution of prime minister Narendra Modi, he said. PTI ADU MAS KRK