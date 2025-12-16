MP Cabinet approves Rs 1,782-crore special package for people affected by 3 projects

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a special package of Rs 1,782 crore for people living in areas affected by submergence under three multi-purpose projects in Anuppur, Mandla, and Dindori districts.

The package will cover nearly 14,000 people affected by Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Basania Multipurpose Project, an official statement said.

The financial assistance measure was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Rs 1,782 crore package was in addition to Rs 1,656 crore provisioned in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of these ventures, it said.

It is noteworthy that the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project, and Basania Multipurpose Project are worth Rs 5,512.11 crore. They will provide irrigation facility for 71,967 hectares of land and generate 125 MW of electricity.

The statement said a total of 13,873 families will be affected by these three projects. They will be given a compensation of Rs 12.50 lakh per family as per the special package. Apart from this, an additional amount will be paid to 50,000 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved 3,810 works costing Rs 693.76 crore under the Chief Minister's Rural Road and Infrastructure Scheme for the financial year 2025-26.

The statement said the Cabinet approved a budget of Rs 90.67 crore under revenue head for 2025-26 for operation and maintenance of Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail projects.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister's Udyam Kranti Yojana (entrepreneurship revolution) was extended from 2026-27 to 2030-31, and a sum of Rs 905.25 crore was sanctioned under the scheme. Another Rs 48 crore was approved for establishment of six forest science centres, said the statement.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the abolition of distinction between permanent and temporary posts in various state government departments, an official said.

The approval was given to make necessary provisions in service recruitment rules to convert the currently sanctioned temporary posts into permanent ones, the official added. PTI BNS MAS RSY