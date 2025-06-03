MP cabinet meets in Pachmarhi hill station, approves amendments in 3 labour laws

Pachmarhi (MP), Jun 3 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved amendments in three labour laws with the aim of simplifying them and reducing compliance burden on small and medium scale institutions and industries.

The approval for the amendments in the labour laws was given by the state cabinet at its meeting in Pachmarhi, a hill station in Narmadapuramd district, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an official said.

The cabinet meeting held at the Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi, also a cantonment town located around 200km from Bhopal, was dedicated to the valour and sacrifice of Raja Bhabhut Singh, a tribal hero and freedom fighter.

The cabinet approved the amendments in the three labour laws with the aim of simplifying the process and reducing compliance burden on small and medium scale institutions and industries, the official said.

Under the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, the limit of 20 contract workers currently prescribed for employment has been increased to 50.

Also, under the Factory Act, 1948, the limit of 10 workers employed in premises running manufacturing process with the help of power and 20 workers employed in premises running manufacturing process without the help of power has been raised to 20 and 40, respectively, he said.

Similarly, under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, instead of the provision of giving a notice before a strike/lockout in public utility services at present, the same has been included to implement it in all industrial establishments, the official informed.

Taking a major decision in the interest of Narmadapuram district, the cabinet decided to transfer the Composite Logistics Hub Pawarkheda project, implemented by M/s Kesar Multi Modal Logistics Ltd, to M/s DP World Multi Modal Logistics Pvt Ltd, the official said.

The cabinet gave its nod for reorganisation of offices of Principal Revenue Commissioner and Commissioner of Land Records. Post-reorganisation, the integrated office will be named Office of Commissioner Land Resources Management, which will have one headquarters and one assistant headquarters.

The cabinet also decided to make Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC), under the Department of Science and Technology, a partner on behalf of the state government for establishment/operation of Agritech-Hub/Innovation Hub for agriculture project in MP. This step has been taken in view of future possibilities of technology-based agricultural development and improvement in quality of farm produce, the official said.

Also, in accordance with administrative approval issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it has been decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 crore in the financial year 2025-26 as state share to the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore for setting up the project, the official added.

Earlier, in his opening remarks made before the cabinet meet started, Chief Minister Yadav said the Pachmarhi Sanctuary will be renamed after Raja Bhabhut Singh in recognition of his love for the environment and lifelong efforts to protect the hill station in the Satpura Hill Range from foreign forces.

Information related to the life, struggle, valour and contribution of Raja Bhabhut Singh will be displayed in the sanctuary. This step will not only promote local pride, but will also strengthen the identity of the sanctuary, he said.

The CM noted the valour and sacrifice of Raja Bhabhut Singh has been kept alive by the Korku community through folk songs and bhajans.

His tales are still narrated in villages, temples and folk culture of the Pachmarhi region. Raja Bhabhut Singh was not only a warrior, but also a symbol of tribal consciousness and self-respect, Yadav said.

The heroic tale of Raja Bhabhut Singh is recorded in the 1865 settlement report of British officer Elliot, he highlighted. PTI MAS RSY