MP CM announces state 'AI mission', tech use for Simhastha 2028

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his state will soon roll out an "AI mission" and utilise this scientific tool during the "Simhastha 2028 mela", apart from benefitting all sections of the society.

Yadav visited the India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here and met global tech leaders to explore potential avenues for "strategic" partnerships, including setting up data centres, as he projected that the state has adequate water, electricity and "land bank" for these processes.

"We are the fifth-largest state in the country and have strong credentials regarding resources and facilities.

"I visited the AI summit with my officers because we plan to utilise artificial intelligence to better the lives of our people in the fields of agriculture, education and healthcare, among others," Yadav told reporters at a press conference here.

He said his government's focus area is also using AI to improve agricultural processes, crop diversification and enhance farmers' income and facilities as Madhya Pradesh is an agrarian state and its foodgrain production ranks among the top in the country.

"Apart from agriculture, we plan to use AI for religious tourism.... We will host the Simhastha Mela in 2028 where 40 crore people are estimated to congregate. AI can help us manage the event," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh also plans to bring in the "big players" to create data centres in the state as it has adequate water, electricity and "land bank" available, the chief minister asserted.

"Our geographical location in the middle of the country makes connectivity easy," he added.

A government official said during the visit, Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh will soon roll out a comprehensive "state AI mission", aimed at transforming governance, public services and economic growth through the responsible use of technology.

"The chief minister said the Rs 4.21 lakh crore state budget for 2025-26, which emphasises infrastructure, capital investment, industry expansion and youth-focussed initiatives, complements the AI roadmap and supports the long-term goal of becoming a developed state by 2047," the official said.

Yadav told reporters that his government is opening information technology (IT) parks in both big and small towns, and aims to provide local employment opportunities to youngsters.

Yadav met top managers from companies like NVIDIA, Google Play and Submer, among others, and assured them of his state's commitment to embrace AI for public welfare, officials said. PTI NES RC