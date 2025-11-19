MP CM inaugurates The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho.

"The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace reflects the rich heritage of Madhya Pradesh while providing world-class hospitality. It is a remarkable addition to the state's tourism landscape," Yadav said while inaugurating the hotel.

Vikram Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group, said: "We are confident that The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace will encourage a new set of travellers to visit Khajuraho and experience its world-famous temples, explore nature and wildlife at the Panna Tiger Reserve and embrace the unique cultural tapestry of the region".

Dating back over 350 years, The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace blends royal architecture with contemporary luxury, the company said in a statement. PTI RSN ANU ANU