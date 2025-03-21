MP CM lays foundation stone of Rs 1k cr unit in Bhind; hails development underway in Chambal

Bhopal, Mar 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday laid the foundation stones of a Rs 1000 crore unit in Bhind as well as seven garment making units in Gwalior and 11 units in Piparseva in Morena.

The mega unit of Elixir Industries Private Limited being set up at a cost of Rs 1000 crore in Malanpur in Bhind will manufacture Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), plywood and other value-added products, an official said.

In the dream of making MP industrially developed, Chambal region (of which these areas are a part) is writing a golden chapter since its land is fertile, profitable and sustainable, Yadav said on the occasion.

"Chambal is now known for development. Many industrial units have started in Gwalior-Chambal division due to the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the resolve of the state government. These units will generate jobs," the CM said.

The state government, by organising investors' summit and regional industries conclaves at various districts, is trying to bring in investment from the country and abroad, and meaningful results are being reflected, he said.

The MP government is also working in the interest of farmers, with Chambal set to get maximum benefit from the Chambal-Kalisindh-Parvati (PKC) river link project, Yadav asserted.

"The Chambal region is developing industrially. This is a matter of happiness for all of us. Industrial development will not only lead to economic development of the region, but better employment avenues will also be available to the youth here," said Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister and minister in-charge of Bhind district Prahlad Patel.

Thanks to the efforts of the CM, the new unit at Malanpur to be set up with an investment of Rs 1000 crore will write a new chapter in the development of this region, Patel added.

Elixir Industries Private Limited chairman Arun Goyal, public representatives and a large number of dignitaries were present on the occasion. PTI MAS BNM