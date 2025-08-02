MP CM lays foundation stones of 6 units in Sehore entailing investment of Rs 2k cr

Sehore (MP), Aug 2 (PTI ) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday performed 'bhoomi pujan' (laying of foundation stone) of six new industrial units that will come up with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Badiyakhedi area of Sehore district.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Yadav said, despite the challenges involved in setting up industries, the state government is providing all possible support to industrialists and encouraging the establishment of employment-generating units.

"We aim to ensure that the youth of the state do not have to migrate elsewhere for jobs. The MP government will provide a monthly grant of Rs 6,000 per female worker and Rs 5,000 per male worker to industrialists employing them in the state. The industries being set up in the state are centres of growth and employment. They are like temples," Yadav said.

An official release said one of the six units will be a transformer plant by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, which is being touted as Asia's largest single-location transformer manufacturing facility.

In Jahangirpura here, an investment of Rs 888 crore is being made across 18.26 hectares, which is expected to generate around 400 jobs.

BarMalt Malting India Pvt Ltd, reportedly the country's largest malting manufacturer, will invest Rs 400 crore in a food processing unit, the chief minister said.

In the second phase at Badiyakhedi, 10.25 hectares have been allocated for another project, expected to generate over 350 jobs, he said.

Eco Concrete Creation Pvt Ltd will establish a unit in the building materials sector with an investment of Rs 170 crore on 11.15 hectares of land, Yadav said.

Underlining the country's rising global stature, the CM said, "India was once called the golden bird. Today, it is roaring like a golden tiger." In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Madhya Pradesh is receiving new industrial projects and job opportunities steadily, he added.

"An initiative to procure one lakh metric tonnes of vegetables will soon commence in Sehore, benefiting around two lakh families. The establishment of a power transformer unit will further enhance local employment. The city will become an important part of Bhopal metropolitan area in the coming years," Yadav said.

Over 400 industry representatives attended the event.

Yadav also announced that a state-level agriculture fair will be held in Sehore from October 12 to 14, with participation from industrialists, farmers and experts from across the country.

"We are working with the goal of making Madhya Pradesh the best in agriculture and dairy production," he added.