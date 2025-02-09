MP CM Mohan Yadav enlists Rs 1.8 lakh cr investment ahead of investor meet

Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav courted business leaders in countries ranging from the UK to Japan as well as Indian industrial houses in the last few weeks to get about Rs 1.8 lakh crore of investment commitments ahead of the state's global investors' summit later this month.

Strategically positioned in the heart of India, the state is leveraging its geographical advantage, pro-business policies, and robust infrastructure to cultivate an economic ecosystem that beckons global enterprises and visionary entrepreneurs.

Under Yadav, the state has embarked on a mission to redefine its industrial landscape through a series of groundbreaking investment initiatives.

The chief minister undertook multiple foreign and regional visits to secure substantial investment proposals and drive economic growth in the state, officials said.

His six-day tour to the United Kingdom and Germany last year resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore, which will bolster sectors such as education, health, skill development, and technology.

During his visit to the UK, Madhya Pradesh secured investment proposals worth Rs 59,350 crore, while Germany contributed an additional Rs 18,090 crore.

"During the UK visit, the focused areas of the delegation were minerals, semiconductor, health, automobile, EV, renewable energy, education and food processing. In Germany, we have specially focused on technology research, green energy and industrial development," Yadav said.

The UK-based SRAM and MRAM Group has committed to investing Rs 25,000 crore in semiconductors and a science and technology park. Additionally, Helion Pharmaceuticals has proposed an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

Germany's Long House Partners has pledged Rs 14,000 crore in the technology and innovation sector, while AMS OSRAM has shown interest in investing Rs 1,500 crore in the semiconductor and electronics sector.

These investments align with Madhya Pradesh's focus areas, which include minerals, semiconductors, health, automobiles, electric vehicles, renewable energy, education, and food processing. Germany, in particular, has been targeted for investment in technology research, green energy, and industrial development.

Yadav also visited Japan on a four-day trip last month that was aimed at strengthening trade ties and attracting investment for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS), scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal.

During his visit, he engaged with top industrialists and extended invitations for investments in Madhya Pradesh. "We are adopting Japan's modern development model to transform Madhya Pradesh. This visit has opened doors for industrial growth, job creation and self-employment across multiple sectors," Yadav said, adding that Japan will be a major participant in the Summit.

During this visit, a proposal to establish Japan-Madhya Pradesh Industrial Cooperation Forum was approved, paving the way for a Japanese industrial park, skill development centres, and smart manufacturing hubs in the state.

The government will also set up a Japan Plus Cell to ensure continuous engagement with Japanese investors.

The chief minister invited Uniqlo to explore opportunities in the state, leveraging its unique naturally-coloured cotton production.

Discussions with Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), emphasised the importance of GIS 2025 as a platform for Japanese firms to explore investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh.

"JETRO stated that the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' will be an excellent platform for Japanese companies to understand investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen partnerships. JETRO will assist in inviting more Japanese companies to the event and enhancing investment collaboration," Yadav said.

Yadav also held discussions with Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to explore collaboration in technology transfer, trade support, and youth employment initiatives.

At the Bridgestone headquarters in Tokyo, he engaged with the company's global CEO, Shuichi Ishibashi, along with other industry leaders, to discuss investment opportunities.

He also interacted with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren, and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company, where discussions focused on Japanese railway technology and its potential applications in Madhya Pradesh.

Another significant meeting was with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical, who expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing facility in the state within the year. Additionally, discussions with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hisashi Matsumoto, revolved around strengthening Indo-Japan ties and increasing state-level cooperation.

Beyond foreign engagements, Madhya Pradesh has also aggressively pursued investments through regional industry conclaves held across major cities.

At the Ujjain conclave, 283 units were allocated 508 hectares of land, facilitating investments worth Rs 12,170 crore and generating employment for over 20,000 people. More than 60 industrial units were inaugurated, bringing in an additional Rs 10,000 crore investment and creating over 17,000 jobs.

The conclave received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore, with participation from 12 countries, over 650 industrial investors, and more than 4,000 delegates engaging in 2,100 B2B meetings.

The Jabalpur conclave saw the inauguration and foundation laying of 67 industrial units, leading to an investment of Rs 1,530 crore and the creation of 4,560 jobs. Over 700 buyer-seller meetings were conducted, and international delegates from six countries participated, along with investors from over 15 states.

The event secured investment proposals worth Rs 13,375 crore for large-scale industries. Similarly, the Gwalior conclave resulted in the virtual inauguration of 47 industrial units, investments worth Rs 1,586 crore, and employment opportunities for over 35,000 people. Land allocation letters were issued to 120 units, and investment proposals worth Rs 8,000 crore were received.

In Sagar, Chief Minister Yadav issued 96 letters of intent for industrial units, attracting an investment of Rs 1,560 crore and generating 5,900 job opportunities.

The state government also announced plans to develop Khajuraho as a film city and launched investment facilitation centres across six districts -- Sagar, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, and Damoh.

Investment proposals worth Rs 23,000 crore were received, expected to create 27,000 jobs. The Shahdol conclave attracted Rs 32,000 crore in investment proposals, leading to 31,000 jobs.

A total of 102 units were allocated 402 hectares of land, and 30 industrial units worth Rs 572 crore were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid.

Furthermore, Shahdol Engineering College announced new BTech courses, and a bypass construction project in Anuppur was unveiled. The conclave witnessed the participation of over 15,000 investors and entrepreneurs.

Overall, the regional industry conclaves have been instrumental in securing substantial investments. The Ujjain conclave alone accounted for Rs 1,00,000 crore in investment proposals, creating 1,00,000 jobs.

The Jabalpur conclave brought in Rs 12,375 crore and 13,400 jobs, while Gwalior received Rs 8,000 crore in proposals, leading to 35,000 job opportunities.

Sagar attracted Rs 23,181 crore and 27,375 jobs, Rewa secured Rs 30,814 crore with 27,645 jobs, and Narmadapuram garnered Rs 31,400 crore, generating 40,500 jobs. Altogether, these conclaves amassed investment proposals worth Rs 2,05,770 crore and are expected to create 2,43,920 jobs in the state.

Apart from regional conclaves, Madhya Pradesh has also been successful in attracting investments from various cities and countries. In Mumbai, an investment of Rs 75,000 crore was secured, promising 1,00,000 jobs while industrialists from Pune committed Rs 4,000 crore with an expected creating of 7000 jobs.

Coimbatore contributed Rs 3,255 crore, leading to 8,900 jobs, while Bengaluru's investment proposals amounted to Rs 3,175 crore, generating 6,900 jobs.

Kolkata received Rs 19,270 crore in investment commitments, expected to create 9,450 jobs. Internationally, Dubai contributed Rs 60,000 crore, while Germany added Rs 18,000 crore, further cementing Madhya Pradesh's position as a prime investment hub.

Collectively, these investment engagements secured Rs 1,78,700 crore and are projected to create 1,25,250 jobs.

The significant inflow of investments -- both from foreign and regional sources -- demonstrates the effectiveness of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's proactive approach. His strategic visits to the UK, Germany, Japan, and various Indian cities have yielded remarkable results, ensuring the state's economic growth and employment generation.

With the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025, Madhya Pradesh is poised to further enhance its reputation as a global investment destination.

The state's focus on innovation, sustainability, and investor-friendly policies is set to pave the way for long-term industrial and economic development, making it one of the most attractive states for business expansion in India. PTI ANZ TRB TRB