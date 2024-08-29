MP CM to inaugurate IATO annual convention on Friday

Bhopal, Aug 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will on Friday inaugurate the annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, with an aim to boost the footfall of foreign tourists in the state, according to officials.

The three-day 39th annual convention of IATO will be held on the theme titled 'Resurgent India Inbound'.

Yadav will be accompanied by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi.

"More than 1,200 tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and representatives of the tourism sector from across the country will participate in the meet themed 'Resurgent India Inbound', IATO president Rajiv Mehta told reporters here on the eve of the mega event.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department will promote the state as a clean, green and safe destination at the conference.

IATO, the national body of inbound tourism, has over 1,900 members, covering all sectors of the tourism industry.

Established in 1982, IATO plays a major role in bringing international travellers to India and planning their tours.

Officials said that the convention will bolster the influx of foreign tourists in Madhya Pradesh, and recalled how their last convention in Aurangabad has worked wonders in promoting international holidayers' footfall there. PTI LAL BAL BAL