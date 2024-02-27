MP CM to inaugurate, lay foundation of Rs 8,000 cr projects during industrial conference in Ujjain

Indore, Feb 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of works worth more than Rs 8,000 crore via video conferencing during a two-day Regional Industrial Conference in Ujjain starting March 1, officials said.

In a bid to encourage investment into the state, land worth Rs 6,774 crore will be allotted to set up 169 industrial units in the regional industrial conference, they said on Tuesday.

"The state government is working with a new approach to promote capital investment in industrial sector. Under this, regional industrial conferences will be organised at major places in the state. It is going to start from Ujjain," said Pratul Chandra Sinha, executive director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC).

He said a total of 2,780 buyers and sellers have registered so far for the Regional Industrial Conference.

According to officials, along with leading Indian industrialists from the information technology sector, government delegations from the US, Fiji and Mongolia and business delegations from Japan and Germany will participate in the conference.

The the two-day conference will focus on sectors like food and agricultural products, service sector, engineering products, chemicals, textile manufacturing, plastics, handloom, handicrafts, electricals, gems and jewellery, real estate, leather, fisheries and marine products. PTI HWP ADU NP