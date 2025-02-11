MP CM to invite business leaders for investor summit at curtain raiser event in Delhi on Feb 12

Bhopal, Feb 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will showcase the state's advantages and vast opportunities it offers to potential investors at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of a mega investor summit in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday.

He will formally invite investors from India and abroad at the curtain raiser event for "Invest Madhya Pradesh -- Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025" to be held in the state capital on February 24-25. Yadav will engage in one-on-one meetings and interactive roundtables with investors, highlighting key innovations at the summit, he said.

The chief minister will meet businesspersons and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's industrial policies and the government's commitment for development, according to the official.

The curtain raiser event will begin with a welcome address by Madhavkrishna Singhania, Chairman of CII Northern Region and Deputy Managing Director & CEO of JK Cement. A special video on Invest MP GIS-2025 will follow, showcasing key highlights of the upcoming summit.

Two significant interactive roundtable sessions will be organized as part of the programme. The first roundtable will feature representatives from leading telecom companies, while the second one will bring envoys and diplomats from various countries together, informed the official.

These sessions will explore new opportunities for investment and partnerships in the state.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Principal Secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion) Raghavendra Kumar Singh will present insights into the state government's industrial policies and investment prospects at the event. Prominent industry representatives attending the event will share their experiences.

Earlier in the day, Yadav informed a cabinet meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing function of the two-day summit. PTI MAS RSY