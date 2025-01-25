MP CM to visit Japan for 4 days from Jan 27 to attract investments

Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will leave for Japan on Monday on a four-day visit to attract investments and invite industrialists to the 'Global Investors' Summit' to be held in Bhopal from February 24, officials said.

"Chief Minister Yadav will leave for Tokyo from Indira Gandhi International Airport New Delhi on January 27 evening and reach Tokyo's Haneda Airport at around 2:25 am on January 28. The CM will formally meet Indian Ambassador Sibi George at his residence and pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Edogawa city," a government release said.

"He will participate in a road show and have one-on-one meetings with industrialists of Japan. The CM will be in Kobe and Osaka on January 30 where he will meet the officials of Sysmex company and visit their site. After travelling from Kobe to Osaka, he will hold discussions with officials of Panasonic Energy," it added.

He will return to India on February 1, the release said.

Yadav is working to make MP an industrial hub, an official said, adding the state government has organised several regional industry conclaves. Earlier, Yadav had visited the United Kingdom and Germany to attract investments to MP. PTI LAL BNM