MP CM Yadav meets film, tourism industry leaders

Bhopal, Oct 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday met representatives of the film and tourism industries as part of the government's efforts to promote the state as a prime shooting and tourism destination.

The one-on-one meetings took place on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart at the Kushabhau Thakre auditorium here, officials said.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Gajraj Rao and Raghubir Yadav, Lara Molina of the Spanish Film Commission and film producer Anna Saura were among those who met Yadav.

The CM assured them that his government was committed to making Madhya Pradesh the most attractive hub for tourism and film production in the country.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi and Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Krishna Gaur were also present.

Experts from the wedding planning and event management sector also shared their ideas with the chief minister to promote Madhya Pradesh as a wedding destination, the official release said. PTI LAL KRK