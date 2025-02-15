MP Congress leader levels corruption allegations ahead of PM's visit for investor meet

Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Umang Singhar on Saturday accused a BJP minister in the state of corruption, and said he was going to seek a meeting with the PM to apprise him of corruption.

The ruling BJP rubbished his allegations, saying he himself had faced allegations of corruption within his party.

The prime minister will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit-2025 here on February 24.

"If you want to attract industrialists to Madhya Pradesh, end corruption in the state, otherwise no investments would come," said Singhar, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

"I am writing a letter to prime minister Modi, seeking a meeting with him along with other MLAs to tell him about the rampant corruption plaguing the state," he told reporters.

PM Modi often says he has zero tolerance for corruption and it will be tested now, he said.

"We (Congress) welcome industrialists to MP. We wish MP to become a developed state. But if ministers are involved in corruption, industrialists won't come to MP," Singhar said.

Associates of minister Govind Singh Rajput, who was transport minister in the previous BJP government, bought property worth between Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore from 2019 to 2024, Singhar alleged.

Rajput, who was earlier with the Congress, is a loyalist of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and currently state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister.

Singhar also alleged that former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma was linked to the minister. In December, the Lokayukta police seized assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash, after raiding properties linked to Sharma. The Income Tax department also seized more than Rs 10 crore in cash and over 50 kg of gold from a car allegedly owned by Sharma's associate Chetan Singh Gaud.

Singhar also showed a bundle of papers and claimed to have evidence against Sharma and Rajput.

"If proper action was not taken against the transport department corruption scam, we are going to move the court," said the Congress leader.

While minister Rajput's reaction was not available immediately, state BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal called a press conference to counter Singhar.

The Congress leader himself was "steeped in corruption," he alleged, citing an Urdu verse about "those whose account books are a mess seeking account of others".

Singhar had faced allegations of ticket-selling within the Congress when he was the party's in-charge for Jharkhand, Agrawal claimed.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state do not tolerate corruption, he asserted.

"Investigating agencies are religiously working against corruption. No one will be spared. The Congress should avoid seeking cheap publicity," the BJP leader added.