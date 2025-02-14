MP emerging as global center for investment and innovation: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state is emerging as a "global center of industrial investment and strategic innovation," and the coming Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025) in the city is in news not only for its grand scale but also its new industrial vision.

Bhopal, till now known only as a centre of administration and culture, would become a new global center of interest for investment and trade, he said.

The two-day summit beginning from February 24 is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the first time, the GIS is going to be held in Bhopal, the city of lakes. The charm of Bhopal and the easy and transparent industry-friendly policies of the state government are attracting investors, the chief minister said.

This year's Global Investors Summit has been designed with a new model of 'Policy-Driven Investment Summit', Yadav said.

For the first time, the government is presenting more than 20 policies together, which will give investors a picture of clear strategies and opportunities in every sector. They will not only know the possibilities, but also get an assurance of concrete plans of the government and immediate effective policy support, he said.

The GIS will move beyond being a traditional conference and become a platform for "Focused Investment Discussion", the chief minister said.

There will be separate sessions for each sector, including IT, textile, pharma, automobile, EV and renewable energy, with direct dialogue and sector-specific agreements between industry leaders and the government.

For the first time, 'Industrial Expo' and 'Make in MP' have been combined in the summit, where the state's industrial strength, manufacturing capacity and its position in the global supply chain will be presented, Yadav said.

GIS-2025 will be a 'Zero Waste' summit, he noted, adding that only electric vehicles will be used at the venue. These vehicles will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, and the entire summit will include paperless operations, artificial intelligence-based interaction and digital technology, the chief minister said.

Bhopal will be acquiring a new identity as the industrial capital for the first time, he said.

"This event will prove to be the foundation stone of the new industrial journey of the state. The summit is bringing a big opportunity not only for big investors but also for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups," said Yadav.

An action plan has been prepared to connect local enterprises with global investors and technical partners, which will facilitate their expansion in the national and international markets, he said.

The industrial areas around the state capital such as Mandideep, Govindpura, Bagroda, Pilukhedi and other industrial hubs will benefit from new investments, new technology and global tie-ups originating from the summit, he added.

GIS-2025 will be a platform not only for investment but also for providing employment and skill development opportunities to the youth. MoUs will be signed to create new job opportunities in IT, manufacturing, electronics, biotechnology and other sectors, the CM said.

A senior official said that under the leadership of the chief minister, Madhya Pradesh is no longer just a "state of possibilities" but has become the "next centre of industrial revolution".

The state's economic strength, policy-enhanced industrial model and commitment to global investment will be presented to the whole world through the GIS 2025, he said.

Bhopal is now not just the capital of Madhya Pradesh, but is moving towards becoming a symbol of India's new industrial future. GIS-2025 is going to lay a strong foundation for this change, the official added. PTI MAS KRK