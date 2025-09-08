MP first state to formulate EV policy, says CM Yadav on eve of World EV Day

Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to formulate an electric vehicle policy and it is ready to represent the future of electric vehicle transportation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

It is the priority of the state to achieve the country's electric vehicle manufacturing targets as part of the global mandate to fight climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

On the eve of World EV Day, he asked people to reduce carbon emissions through the use of clean energy. World EV Day is an annual global event celebrated on September 9 to raise awareness and promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

"The state is getting ready to represent the future of electric vehicle transportation. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to formulate an electric vehicle policy. Achieving the country's electric vehicle manufacturing targets under the global mandate to fight climate change and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Madhya Pradesh's priority," an official statement quoted the CM as saying.

"Electric vehicles are the most effective solution to accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions with public cooperation. Soon the Electric Vehicle Promotion Board will be constituted in Madhya Pradesh. It will be responsible for ensuring inter-departmental coordination and resolving various issues. Efforts are being made to make Madhya Pradesh an ideal state in the use of clean energy and set an excellent example in this field," he added.

Madhya Pradesh's electric vehicle policy will provide financial incentives for adopting EVs along with exemption in road tax and registration fees, Yadav said, adding that efforts to accelerate the installation of charging and swapping infrastructure will also be encouraged.

In order to prepare the workforce with required skills, EV related courses will be started in engineering colleges and ITIs, while Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain will be established as EV model cities, the CM informed.

"Madhya Pradesh aims to help India achieve its zero emission target by 2070 and position itself as the first state to reduce carbon emissions. Madhya Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy-2025 is being implemented by Urban Development and Housing Department to improve air quality and reduce dependence on petrol, diesel vehicles and build electric charging infrastructure," the release said.

Under this, a target of 40 per cent, 80 per cent, 15 per cent and 40 percent, respectively, has been set for the registration of electric vehicles among total registered two-wheelers, three- wheelers, four-wheelers and buses in the state by 2030.

Provision has been made for financial incentives up to Rs 10 lakh for various types of charging stations for electric vehicles, Rs 2 crore for research, innovation and skill development, up to Rs 5 lakh for battery swapping station and up to Rs 25 thousand under retrofitting for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars, the release said.

The Urban Development and Housing Department and Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal will organise EV workshop Vidyut 25 and Electric Auto Expo at MANIT, Bhopal on Tuesday to create awareness among the people on World EV Day, it said.

Madhya Pradesh has the potential to become a hub for the manufacture of electric vehicles since all types of supporting infrastructure are present here, including battery manufacturing facilities, assembly plants and supply chain networks, the statement said.

Lithium mining has developed significantly in India, and its availability can completely change the current situation since it is the most important component of electric vehicle batteries, the release said.

"The recently discovered lithium reserves in India are likely to reduce dependence on imports as well as strengthen the entire EV supply chain. Madhya Pradesh will be the biggest beneficiary of this," it added.

The use of EVs not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions and cost of use but also improves distribution efficiency, the release said.

"Adoption of EVs is relevant to reduce pollution and a clean and safe environment. Its trends are visible in Madhya Pradesh. Awareness is increasing among communities and customers," the statement said.

"India is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world. Electric vehicles are a combination of electronics and software and Madhya Pradesh has a good performance in both. With talent, good environment and government support, Madhya Pradesh is preparing to become an electric vehicle hub," it added. PTI MAS BNM