MP focuses on skill development

Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is focusing on skill development to create a workforce that is adaptable to modern industries and meets the needs of various sectors, from agriculture and manufacturing to IT and services.

India's education and skill development sector is projected to grow to USD 313 billion by 2030, driven by transformative initiatives like PMKVY, which has trained over 1.42 crore youth nationwide. Madhya Pradesh is at the forefront of this revolution, with innovative programs such as Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana, empowering its growing workforce and preparing it for the future, according to a state government document.

Madhya Pradesh's skill development initiatives aim to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements, providing young people with the necessary tools to enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

The state has 1,700 ITIs and Training Institutes, equipped to train 2,20,000 youth annually, fostering technical and vocational expertise. Global Skill Park at Bhopal provides advanced, job-ready training to 6,000 youth annually.

It is also modernization ITIs - upgrading 10 ITIs to offer NCVT-level training for 12,000 youth annually in 32 emerging trades, the document showed.

The state government provides financial assistance for skill development programmes such as grants and subsidies to training centers. It also collaborates with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to implement skill development schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which is a national scheme aimed at providing industry-recognized training to youth.

For rural youth, it offers specialised programmes focussed on agriculture, handicrafts, dairy farming, and traditional crafts, providing rural youth with skill sets relevant to their local economy.

In agriculture, it seeks to provide training on modern agricultural techniques, crop management, organic farming, and agro-processing while the textile programme looks to impart spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, and garment production skills.

Skilled youth are essential for industries which Madhya Pradesh is looking to attract for investments and job creation.

Madhya Pradesh will on February 24-25 host its biennial Global Investors Summit in Bhopal to attract investment and showcase the state's economic potential. The summit aims to highlight Madhya Pradesh's investment climate and industrial infrastructure, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

The state has made a dedicated budget allocation for skill development initiatives. Important schemes include Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana which offers comprehensive skill training with stipends to support youth empowerment, and the Madhya Pradesh Skills Development Project which looks to enhance the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

Madhya Pradesh Skill Development Mission (MPSDM) aims to create a highly skilled workforce with training in various industries, such as automobile manufacturing, construction, textiles, IT, healthcare, and hospitality.

MPSDM works in collaboration with both public and private sector industries to ensure that training is aligned with industry standards and demands.

The state offers various vocational training programmes in fields like construction, textile production, automobile repair, healthcare, and information technology.

Madhya Pradesh has set up several Skill Development Centers across the state to offer training in a variety of fields. These centers focus on both technical skills (such as machinery operation, welding, and engineering) and soft skills (such as communication and leadership).

The state has also been fostering partnerships between industries and academic institutions to better align the curriculum with the skills demanded by employers. These collaborations lead to industry-driven training, which enhances the employability of students. Prime examples of such collaboration are sectors like textiles for training in spinning, weaving, and dyeing and automobile manufacturing for skills like engine repair and vehicle maintenance.

To meet the growing demand for IT professionals, the state offers training in digital literacy and IT skills. Various courses in software development, web design, and basic computer applications are available to prepare the youth for careers in the tech industry. To promote entrepreneurship, the government organises programmes that provide training in business management, finance, marketing, and innovation. The goal is to help young people become job creators, not just job seekers.

Institutions like the Madhya Pradesh State Entrepreneurship Development Institute (MPSEDI) offer targeted programs to train and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs. PTI MR