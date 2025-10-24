MP: G-Hub initiative to prepare development roadmap for Indore, Bhopal regions launched

Bhopal, Oct 24 (PTI) With an aim to develop a comprehensive economic development strategy for Indore and Bhopal regions, the Madhya Pradesh government and NITI Aayog have launched the Growth Hub initiative, an official said on Friday.

State chief secretary Anurag Jain on Thursday chaired a meeting where the initiative was formally launched.

"It is a major step towards developing a comprehensive and long-term economic development strategy for the two regions," the official said.

Principal Economic Advisor Ana Roy led the NITI Aayog delegation on this occasion.

A well-thought-out economic plan will not only strengthen the economies of these regions but also curb uncontrolled urban growth, chief secretary Jain said.

Roy said the goal is to prepare a comprehensive economic master plan for the Indore and Bhopal economic regions by the beginning of the next financial year, and the NITI Aayog will fully support the state government.

The first phase of the Growth Hub initiative will focus specifically on the Indore Economic Region (Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Khargone, Ratlam, Shajapur, Khandwa) and the Bhopal Economic Region (Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram), the official said.

Economic profiles, a priority project list, and an implementation roadmap will be developed for these regions. The second phase will include Jabalpur, Satna-Rewa, Sagar and Gwalior regions.

During the meeting, the NITI Aayog provided a brief presentation on the initiative.

The districts involved shared their economic profiles, key opportunities, constraints, and a 90-day action plan, the official said.

Discussions with the Steering Committee and senior officials at the meeting led to consensus on urgent actions, including Common Facility Centers, plug-and-play infrastructure, enterprise support centers, logistics-warehousing, skills and apprenticeships, investment incentives, and integrated master planning.

This initiative is fully aligned with the vision of `Developed Madhya Pradesh' which aims to provide citizens with a happy life, prosperous employment opportunities and cultural pride, the official said.

The G-Hub programme will ensure high growth, quality livelihoods and improved ease of living in the state through project-based implementation, policy simplification, land supply, integrated infrastructure and investment promotion.

Additional Chief Secretary, Planning, Economics, and Statistics, Sanjay Kumar Shukla; Madhya Pradesh state NITI Aayog CEO Rishi Garg, and senior departmental officials were present on the occasion while officials from the respective districts joined via video conferencing, the official added.