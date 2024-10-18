MP gets investment proposals of Rs 20k cr during two-day mining conclave

Bhopal, Oct 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore during the two-day mining conclave here, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his government will provide all necessary facilities to mining entrepreneurs, adding that after diamonds, the state will mine gold as well.

He also informed investors that the stones used in the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were mined from tribal-dominated Mandla district in MP.

"During the two-day conclave, investment proposals worth Rs 19,250 crore from 11 industrial institutions were received. These include Rs 5000 crore proposal from Invenire Petrodyne Ltd for exploration of coal bed methane and coal gasification in Betul and Chhindwara districts. JK Cement has given a proposal of Rs 2500 crore for expansion of cement plant in Panna district and Rs 1000 crore investment in allocated coal blocks in Singrauli and Shahdol districts," a senior official said.

Advertisment

Other major investment proposals include Ambuja Cement giving a proposal worth Rs 3000 crore for setting up a cement plant in Rewa district, while Dalmia Cement has proposed Rs 3000 investment to start a cement plant in Satna district, the official said.

In the presence of the chief minister, a 'Joint Venture Agreement' related to a mineral block was signed between MOIL (a government of India undertaking) and Madhya Pradesh State Mineral Corporation Limited, he added.

Describing the conclave as successful, Yadav said the state's target of five-fold increase in mineral revenue will be achieved in the time to come.

Advertisment

The CM said it was a matter of pride for everyone that stones mined from Mandla district in Gondwana region were used in the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ramlala temple in Ayodhya.

"The stone was found to be worthy and so found a place in the sanctum sanctorum," he said.

Mandla residents Anupam Chaturvedi and Kishore presented a sample of this stone to Yadav during the programme.

Advertisment

"Madhya Pradesh is unique in terms of minerals. The diamond reserves in Panna district give the state a different identity. Now along with diamonds, gold will also come from the state," Yadav asserted.

"The state has showcased its mining potential through this conclave. Its results are visible and will prove to be a milestone achievement. The themes of the conclave included mineral exploration, mineral processing, use of innovative technologies and environmental protection. Topics like artificial intelligence and machine learning-based digitalization were also part of the discussion," said Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary to the CM and mineral resources department.

"Madhya Pradesh is a growing state in the field of mining. The state has immense reserves of minerals. New technology is being used in the field of mining. Attention is also being paid to environmental protection," he added.

Advertisment

Earlier, addressing the inaugural session on Thursday, state chief secretary Anurag Jain said MP is leading in the country in terms of development and moving very fast in the field of mining.

"Madhya Pradesh is number two after Gujarat in the field of electricity availability in the country. Industries conclave has been organized continuously in Madhya Pradesh since 2007. But for the first time a separate mining conclave has been organized in the state and it will definitely prove to be a milestone," Jain said. PTI MAS BNM