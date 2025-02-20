MP GIS: 13 ambassadors, 6 high commissioners, several consul generals to take part

Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) Thirteen ambassadors, six high commissioners and several consul generals will take part in the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 set to begin from February 24, an official said on Thursday.

The MP government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to showcase investment opportunities, the official added.

"GIS will see participation of the diplomatic corps led by consuls general from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, along with senior representatives from missions of the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands and Canada. Ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, as well as high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho and Uganda, have confirmed their participation," an official statement said.

"The World Bank delegation is being led by Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame accompanied by senior experts in infrastructure and digital transformation. The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor," the statement added.

Officials said MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's initiative to organise 'Regional Industry Conclaves' at divisional headquarters had given a robust platform, while meetings have also been held with industrialists in major Indian cities.

The BJP government in the state has held roadshows in the UK, Germany, and Japan and has been successful in attracting interest from international companies, they added.

Prominent trade and investment promotion agencies from developed economies have confirmed their participation in the GIS, which has also received extensive support from bilateral Chambers of Commerce that represent major economic partnerships. PTI LAL BNM