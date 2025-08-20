MP govt cracks down on substandard herbicide in 3 districts following Centre's direction

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the Madhya Pradesh government has taken action against sale of substandard herbicide Chlorimuron-ethyl in Vidisha, Dewas and Dhar districts.

The action was taken following a direction from Chouhan's office after it received several complaints regarding alleged damage of soyabean crops after using Chlorimuron-ethyl.

Chlorimuron-ethyl is widely used for post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds and some sedges in crops like soybean, paddy and various legumes.

"Samples were seized from the market and tested. Herbicide samples were found to be substandard in the test," Chouhan said in a statement.

Dealer's licences have been cancelled in the areas where substandard herbicide was sold. State governments have also been instructed to suspend licences till the results of the seized herbicide are out. Sale of the remaining stock was also banned, he said.

Meanwhile, farmers have been advised not to use Chlorimuron-ethyl on crops, the statement added. PTI LUX ANU