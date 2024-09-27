MP govt has set target of doubling state's economy in 5 years: Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government has set the target of doubling the state's economy in the next five years.

But the government will try to achieve this target within the next three years, he said.

Yadav was speaking at the Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar city of the Bundelkhand region in the state.

"We are focusing on various points mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trying to work on them with an emphasis on employment opportunities for the youth in Madhya Pradesh. Efforts are being made to establish all industries and provide jobs to the poor, women, farmers and the youth," he said.

"The state government is committed to employing people as per their capability. Opportunities are being provided in the state for trade and business. The government's target is to double the size of the state economy in the next five years, which we will try to accomplish within three years," the CM added.

Work is being done to increase the collection of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and other taxes to strengthen the state's economy, he said.

"To keep the dimensions of development going, regional conclaves are being organised continuously in all the divisions, and road shows are being organised in the metropolitan cities of the country. Their impact is visible on a large scale in the state," the CM said.

"So far, we have received investment proposals worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore and it is likely to continue. Not only big industries, but attention is also being given to micro, small and medium industries (MSMEs)," he said.

Work is being done to encourage women self-help groups (SHGs) along with MSMEs. Students are being encouraged in the state and their potential is being utilised in different high-tech courses, including IT, AI, and engineering, Yadav added.

The chief minister said there is a proposal to set up a data centre in Sagar.

Business and industry groups in the state are extending support to the government, he said, adding that after Sagar, the RIC will also be held in Rewa, Narmadapuram and Shahdol. PTI MAS NP