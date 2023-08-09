MP govt introduces policy for rapid expansion of 5G network

Indore: Madhya Pradesh has introduced a policy for the rapid expansion of 5G network in the state and laid emphasis on speeding up the process of granting government approvals for the expansion of such services by telecom and internet service providers, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A provision been made in the 5G policy that if telecom and internet service providers and companies developing the infrastructure do not get government approval within the stipulated time, then it will be deemed approved, state Science and Technology Minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha told PTI in Indore.

“We want the 5G network to spread rapidly in the state. For this, we have introduced the 5G policy. It will help companies in developing the infrastructure of 5G services,” he said.

“I think 5G network will be available in the entire state within one-and-a-half to two years," Sakhlecha said Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) Managing Director Abhijit Agrawal said the state's 5G policy has been prepared on the basis of the Centre's guidelines and suggestions from the industry.

Advertisment

The policy will lead to rapid expansion of the 5G network in the next six months, especially in urban areas, he said.

According to officials, the licensing authority shall dispose of the application for a license on government land/property within 60 days of the receipt of an application and this time limit shall include the time taken to obtain NOCs from different authorities and officers.

The licensing authority shall dispose of the application for a license on private land or building within three days from the date of receipt, they said.

Advertisment

The licensing authority shall dispose of the application for the license of small cells on street furniture within 30 Days from the date of receipt of the application.

If the application is not disposed of within the time limit prescribed in the above clauses, a deemed license will be considered in the context of the application concerned and this deemed license will be issued on the notified portal.

However, before the issuance of the deemed license, the required fees has to be submitted by the applicant, the officials said.