MP govt keen on collaborating with Taiwan in making semiconductors: CM Yadav

Indore, Jun 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said his government was keen on collaborating with Taiwan in manufacturing of semiconductors, a high-tech material widely used in electric and hybrid cars, drones and communication devices.

Yadav was addressing an international seminar on "Environmental Governance for Sustainable Future" organized by Indore-based Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) through video conference. The I-Shou University of Taiwan was one of the participants at the seminar.

"Taiwan is a world leader in the production of chips. There is a lot of potential for investment in this sector in Madhya Pradesh too. In such a situation, we are very serious about moving forward in this area and will remove every difficulty coming in the way," he said.

Yadav maintained Taiwan and India should further strengthen cooperation in the field of semiconductor manufacturing and added the Madhya Pradesh government was ready to play a "big role" in this endeavour.

Madhya Pradesh also wants to strengthen academic ties with Taiwan in view of current needs of the semiconductor sector, the chief minister said.

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Taiwan's I-Shou University on exchange of knowledge between the two varsities, especially in information technology and chip manufacturing. PTI HWP MAS RSY