MP govt receives investment proposals of Rs 23,000 crore at conclave

Sagar (MP), Sep 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said investment proposals of Rs 23,181 crore were received at the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held here on Friday.

Sixty percent of these proposals were for investment in Bundelkhand region itself where the gathering was held, the chief minister noted.

"During the RIC, the state has received investment proposals of Rs 23,181 crore which will generate 27,375 employment opportunities," Yadav told reporters at the conclave.

Proposals worth Rs 22,241 crore came from large industries while remaining proposals worth Rs 940 crore came from Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), he said.

Letters of Intent were issued to 96 units for allotment of 240 acres of land which will attract investment of Rs 1,560 crore and generate employment for 5,900 persons, Yadav said.

Investment proposals of Rs 3,200 crore were received from Pacific Meta Steel in Niwari district while Data Centrics proposed investment of Rs 1,700 crore at Surkhi in Sagar district.

Eco Cement proposed Rs 2,000 crore investment in Panna district, Fly Ola proposed investment of 1,800 crore in Sagar, Umaria, Neemuch and Singrauli districts, Bansal Group proposed 1,350 crore investment in Jabalpur, Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore, and Insolation Green Energy Limited proposed Rs 1,600 crore investment in Narmadapuram district.

The chief minister also announced that a bank branch will be opened in Sidhguva Industrial Area in Sagar district. A Mega Industrial Park will be set up over 1,300 acres at Maswasi village as part of the Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor, he said.

ODOP (One District One Product) will be promoted and an office of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation will be set up in Kolkata for investment promotion, Yadav added.

Earlier, similar RICs were held in Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Nearly 3,500 participants, including international delegates and diplomats from countries including Mongolia, Thailand, Algeria, Kenya, Canada and Iran took part in the Sagar RIC.

The chief minister also presided over `bhumi-pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of industry-related establishments virtually and distributed land allotment orders to investors and prizes to winners of the Bundelkhand Innovation Challenge (HACKATHON).

Yadav has declared 2025 as `Udyog evam Rozgar Varsh' (Industry and Employment Year) to boost industrial development of the state.

As part of this initiative, the biennial `Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investor Summit 2025' will be held in February 2025 in Bhopal, officials said. PTI MAS KRK