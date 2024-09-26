MP govt to host 4th Regional Industry Conclave in Bundelkhand to attract investments

Bhopal, Sep 26 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will host the 4th Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Sagar on Friday to attract investments in the region and for a balanced and equitable growth, an official said.

The event marks the fourth in a series of conclaves held earlier in Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior aimed at fostering industrial growth and collaboration across the state.

"Nestled in the culturally-rich and economically-dynamic region of Bundelkhand, the conclave will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Police Academy Ground in Sagar," the official said on Thursday.

It will bring together over 3,500 participants, including international delegates, foreign diplomats/missions from six countries (Mongolia, Thailand, Algeria, Kenya, Canada and Iran), 150 distinguished guests, 700-plus special invitees and 1,000-plus MSME participants from 10-plus states, primarily from petrochemicals, renewable energy, textile and garments, tourism, handloom /handicraft, agriculture, dairy and food processing sectors, he said.

The objective of this conclave is to harness regional potential and address disparities in industrial growth. By showcasing the industrial capabilities and opportunities of the region, the conclave aims to strengthen MSMEs and fuel regional growth by attracting investors, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will highlight the government's commitment to enhancing the business ecosystem and promoting balanced growth across the state, he said.

The CM will also preside over the 'bhoomi pujan' of industry-related establishments virtually and distribute land allotment orders to investors and prizes to winners of the Bundelkhand Innovation Challenge (HACKATHON) on the occasion, he said.

Key industrialists will also address the gathering, sharing their insights on the state's industrial landscape and growth prospects. Investors will also have one-to-one meetings with the CM, further enhancing collaboration between the government and the business community.

The event will feature a 'One district-one product' (ODOP) workshop, an ODOP exhibition, and a Buyer-Seller meet, offering platforms for local entrepreneurs and businesses to display their products and services.

CM Mohan Yadav has already declared 2025 as "Udyog Evam Rozgar Varsh" (industry and employment year) to boost industrial development. As part of this initiative, the biennial flagship event of Madhya Pradesh, 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2025', will be held in February 2025 in Bhopal, he said. PTI MAS MR