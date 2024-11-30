MP has got investment proposals of Rs 78k cr during my 6-day tour of UK, Germany: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Nov 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore during his 6-day tour to the United Kingdom and Germany, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Investment proposals of Rs 59,350 crore and Rs 18,090 crore were received from UK and Germany, respectively, in the education, health, skill development and technology sectors, Yadav told reporters here on his return from the tour.

"During the UK visit, the focused areas of the delegation were minerals, semiconductor, health, automobile, EV, renewable energy, education and food processing. In Germany, we have specially focused on technology research, green energy and industrial development," he said.

In UK, the SRAM and MRAM group has given an investment proposal worth Rs 25,000 crore in semiconductors and science and technology Park, an official said.

"Similarly, Helion Pharmaceuticals has given an investment proposal worth Rs 3,000 crore. After discussions with the company head, it was immediately decided to allocate land to the pharma major in Indore's Smart Industrial Park. Germany's Long House Partners has proposed investment of Rs 14,000 crore in the technology and innovation sector, while AMS OSRAM is keen to invest Rs 1500 crore in semiconductor/electronics sector," the official said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav pointed out that India's economy had surpassed that of UK.

"The UK and Germany visit will prove to be milestones in the development of Madhya Pradesh. I express my gratitude to the PM for the investment proposals received by Madhya Pradesh. Under his leadership and due to the strong economic policies of the country, nations like UK and Germany are eager to invest in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav added.

He told party workers, who had gathered at the airport to welcome him, that the aim was to make MP the number one state in the country.

"Madhya Pradesh is constantly moving forward with its capacity, talent, skill and hard work. The BJP government is working for the state's development and is providing employment. India and Germany, through a joint-venture company, have given a proposal to set up an industrial unit in Acharpura near Bhopal during Sagar Regional Industry Conclave," the CM said.

This company's German partner was handed over the land allotment letter during his visit to that nation, he said, adding the investment will be of more than Rs 100 crore.

'Regional Industrial Conclaves' being organized at the division level are proving to be very effective for the development of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav asserted.

On December 7, a Regional Industrial Conclave in Narmadapuram, while another will be held later in Shahdol division.

The other major aim of the visit was to attract investors for the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held in February in Bhopal. PTI MAS BNM