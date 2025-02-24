MP implementing industry-friendly policies, committed to investing in human resources: Gautam Tetwal

Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government is implementing industry-friendly policies and wants to collaborate with the industry and the private sector to create an optimum business and investment ecosystem in the state, MP Skill Development and Employment Minister Gautam Tetwal said on Monday.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (MP GIS) 2025 here, Tetwal highlighted that the role of private sector firms in partnership with the state government is crucial towards imparting quality skill development.

He outlined the state government's priority of investing in human resources along with the Centre, and stressed upon the importance of skilling the country's youth to link them with employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

"We have the world's highest population of youth. If we are able to impart skills to this young population and link them with employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, nobody can stop us from realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of India becoming a Vishwa Guru in 2047," Tetwal said.

He assured the investors present in the summit that the state government is implementing industry-friendly policies, the industrial ecosystem is being made robust and the youth are being made employment-ready.

"We not only want to work as part of the government in every sector but collaborate with the industry and private sector institutions. This collaboration will create optimum business and investment ecosystem in the state," Tetwal said.

Speaking at the session on 'Investing in Human Capital (Skill Development)' at the Summit, the state's Minister for Higher Education, AYUSH and Technical Education Inder Singh Parmar urged the private sector to invest in higher and technical education in partnership with the state government.

He suggested that the industry select institutions in Madhya Pradesh to establish excellence centres there to get an industry-ready workforce.