MP Kartikeya Sharma discusses Panchkula district's road-related issues with Gadkari

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Thursday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and held a detailed discussion on three major road-related issues concerning Panchkula district.

Sharma's office, in a statement, said Pinjore-Nalagarh (NH-105) serves as an important industrial corridor, connecting Haryana with Himachal Pradesh.

Several stretches of the road are in extremely poor condition, particularly near Pinjore and Sukhomajri, where large potholes and damaged layers have made vehicular movement difficult, it added.

The MP requested the Union Minister to direct NHAI to undertake immediate repair and strengthening work so that both road safety and smooth traffic flow can be ensured.

Sharma also raised the issue of the lack of lighting on the Mauli-Bagwali section of (NH-344).

According to his office, the MP pointed out that this stretch has no street lighting at all, despite being a heavily used route for industrial and local traffic.

Sharma also discussed the issue of the safety of homes near Pinjore Bypass.

He noted that during the construction of the Himalayan Expressway (Pinjore Bypass), NHAI failed to construct adequate retaining walls, resulting in weakened foundations of several houses located along the road.

According to the statement, Gadkari took all three matters seriously, approved the submitted letters (marked them for action), and directed ministry officials to initiate prompt measures.

The minister assured that these projects would be given priority in view of public interest and safety considerations.