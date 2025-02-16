MP: Live product-making demo to add local flavour to Global Investors Summit

Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that products made at the district level, particularly handicrafts and agricultural produce, will be displayed at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to attract investors.

Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit- is scheduled in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

"Efforts will be made via 'One District One Product (ODOP)' Expo Zone at GIS to make artisans and farmers self-reliant," the chief minister said, adding that the state government is promoting the manufacture of local products through the ODOP initiative.

Special stalls, bifurcated into "live and process" counters, will be set for 38 ODOP products at the expo.

Artisans will demonstrate skills in making key products such as Bagh print, Zari Zardozi, Batik print, carpets, Chanderi sarees, bamboo crafts, sandstone items, and fabric jackets, at the live counters, officials said.

Visitors and representatives will have the unique opportunity to experience making these products under the guidance of skilled artisans, they added.

Live counters for pottery and metal crafts at the Museum of Mankind at Manav Sangrahalaya will also be a major attraction, officials said.

The expo will have stalls showcasing 32 ODOP products related to food, spices, and fruits with their production process. Visitors will get to see and understand these products and purchase them, they added.

Additionally, 16 live counters will exhibit Madhya Pradesh's traditional arts and crafts, where guests can participate in the creative process.

According to officials, the expo will open new business avenues for artisans and visitor data will be collected at each counter, facilitating networking opportunities for artisans.

They said the responsibility for data management has been assigned to students from prestigious colleges in Bhopal, providing them with practical experience.

The ODOP expo will elevate MP's handicrafts and products, bringing investors to artisans and eventually improving economic growth and global outreach. PTI LAL NSK