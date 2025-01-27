MP minister calls for accelerating state's industrial potential

Bhopal, Jan 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang has called for a multi-sectoral-participation, especially from MSMEs and exporters, to rev up the industrial developmental potential of the state.

He was speaking at the curtain raiser event of Madhya Pradesh International Trade Expo (MPITX- 2025) hosted by the state unit of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on the Republic Day here.

"Four-day PHDCCI's MPITEX 2025 beginning on February 28 in Indore will provide a platform for Madhya Pradesh based manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs to explore export opportunities, establish business connections and expand their Market reach beyond national borders," he added.

"It will also offer the opportunities to showcase innovative products, technologies, and solutions developed by Madhya Pradesh-based startups, research institutions, and technology companies," he added.

This focused event will create a single platform for Madhya Pradesh's MSME community and other stakeholders. It will be an imitative meant to bring the MSMEs of Madhya Pradesh at a global business platform through expo, conference, B2G meetings and market linkages, said Sanjeev Agrawal, Chair, PHDCCI Madhya Pradesh State Chapter.

At meet, key industry leaders' and the senior government officials, besides Atul K Thakur, secretary, state development council and MP state chapter, PHDCCI, discussed the industrial scenario of Madhya Pradesh at one platform, a release of PHDCCI said. PTI LAL MR