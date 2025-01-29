MP on global stage: CM Mohan Yadav invites Uniqlo to state; holds talks with several Japanese cos

Tokyo, Jan 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held marathon meetings with leading Japanese companies and trade organisations on Wednesday to showcase the state's vast investment potential on day-two of his Japan visit, where he also held talks with billionaire businessman and dynamic founder of clothing retailer Uniqlo, Tadashi Yanai, and invited the iconic brand to Madhya Pradesh.

Wednesday started on a high note with Japanese railway tech in focus as the CM held discussions with Chairman of East Japan Railway Co. Yadav also met a slew of businesses, including A&D Medical, and the maker of medical devices showed keen interest in setting up a manufacturing facility in MP as early as this year.

The company's portfolio has a variety of devices including BP monitors, nebulisers, blood sugar monitoring devices, weighing scales, and other products used in heathcare centres and hospitals.

Amid a high-voltage showcase of the state's vast potential to Japanese investors, Yadav on Wednesday said all his meetings and discussions with heads of various institutions and government ministers have been "positive".

The CM took to X on his meeting with Tadashi, and wrote in a post: "Today, I had a meeting with Uniqlo's Chairman Tadashi Yanai at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo. With Madhya Pradesh's strong agricultural base and industrial development, Uniqlo is eager to increase cotton farming and textile production in India." The company has been invited to the Global Investors Summit 2025, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh on February 24-25.

Tadashi wants to replicate their model used with the US where they have involved smaller farmers in cotton farming and production.

The CM welcomed him and Uniqlo brand into MP, expressing his eagerness for the association given that Tadashi is a well-respected name in the global business circles, and an deeper association will be mutually beneficial for both state and the brand.

Madhya Pradesh is also the only producer of very rare unique naturally coloured cotton in all of India. It has vast land farms, sound labour policies and peaceful labour unions, as well as good availability of water required for cotton farming.

The CM also had "a fruitful meeting" with Toshiyuki Shirai, Chairman of Nitori Holdings.

During this discussion, meaningful discussions were held on developing Madhya Pradesh as a key hub for the textile and retail industries and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the furniture industry.

The CM addressed 'Diaspora & Friends of MP' programme in Tokyo, and urged the participants to contribute to the development of Madhya Pradesh by investing in home state and creating new chapters of progress.

Yadav also held indepth talks with Masahiro Serikawa, Division Executive of Ebara Corporation, which supplies industrial pumps across India, including the semiconductor and electronics industries.

"During the meeting, we discussed Madhya Pradesh's efforts in water conservation and extended an invitation to the Global Investors Summit 2025," the CM said in another post.

The CM also met Yasushi Furukawa, State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, where both sides discussed the vast potential of tourism, infrastructure, and land bank in Madhya Pradesh.

Elaborating on his meeting, Yadav said the two sides emphasised the importance of promoting tourism between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, as well as enhancing the rich heritage of both nations.

Yadav held extensive discussions on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and his delegation at Minato-ku, Tokyo.

During the meeting, JETRO was invited by the CM to establish an office in the state, which is strategically located in the heart of India.

"JETRO stated that the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' will be an excellent platform for Japanese companies to understand investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen partnerships. JETRO will assist in inviting more Japanese companies to the event and enhancing investment collaboration," the chief minister said in a post.

Yadav also met Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to discuss Japan's expertise in technology transfer, trade support, and youth employment initiatives in Madhya Pradesh.

"Our discussions focused on JICA's potential contributions to public and private sector enterprises in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and hydropower projects," according to a post by the chief minister.

At Bridgestone headquarters in Tokyo, the CM held indepth discussions with the Global CEO of Bridgestone Corporation, Shuichi Ishibashi, along with CEOs of various companies, with talks revolving around investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

"I invited the officials to participate in the Global Investors Summit, which will be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025. Madhya Pradesh offers immense potential in the automobile and tyre manufacturing industry, making it an ideal destination for industrial investment," the CM said. PTI MBI HVA