MP: Regional industrial conclave receives Rs 31,800 crore investment proposals

Narmadapuram (MP), Dec 7 (PTI) Investment proposals of Rs 31,800 crore were received on Saturday at the one-day Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) here, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

He transferred financial assistance of Rs 367 crore to 1,200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the MSME Promotion Scheme with the click of a mouse on this occasion.

Yadav also virtually laid foundation stones of, or inaugurated 82 industrial units worth Rs 2,585 crore, expected to create nearly 5,800 employment opportunities.

The CM issued letters of intent to 98 units proposed to come up over 163 acres of land with an investment of Rs 911 crore. These units are expected to generate 4,000 job opportunities, officials said.

He also virtually inaugurated infrastructure development works in the industrial area of Maan (Budhni) in Sehore district.

The CM said RICs are an important avenue of attracting investments for improving the people's lives, and his government has resolved to double the size of the state's budget in the next five years.

"Farmers are being encouraged to install solar pumps to make them self-reliant on the power front," he informed.

A full-fledged office of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) will come up in Narmadapuram to promote industrial activities and investment, Yadav said.

Earlier, RICs had been organised in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior and Sagar districts. PTI LAL KRK