MP signs 19 MoUs in co-operative sector, win-win situation for farmers, corporates: State govt

Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday signed 19 MoUs in the co-operative sector with an aim to boost farmers' income while offering raw material sourcing avenue for private companies.

These MoUs (memoranda of understanding) were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (MP GIS) 2025.

Yadav said the Centre and the state government are taking steps to promote cooperative movement in the country.

He assured full support to the investors in all their endeavour in the state.

Speaking at the event, state Cooperation Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang said the state government is promoting C-PPP (co-operative- public private partnership) in a big way and hoped that this new model becomes highly successful.

"This model will be a win-win situation for all. Farmers' income will increase while private companies will get assured raw materials. The companies can also sell final products through the co-operative societies," the minister said.

He expressed happiness over 19 MoUs, including with Reliance Industries and Baidyanath.

Sarang said an investment wing will be set up under his watch to ensure that these MoUs are executed at the ground level.

Speaking at the event, Ashok Barnwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Cooperation MP government, said there are 1.09 lakh co-operative societies and 4,536 PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies) in the state.

These PACS can become aggregators of raw materials to be supplied to the private companies.

In this model, he said, the state government will be the facilitator and will frame policies to support the initiative.

He said co-operative societies are present in all the sectors.

Siddharth Jain, Joint Secretary, in the Union Ministry of Cooperation, said the co-operative sector will play a crucial role in India's quest for becoming a USD 5-trillion economy.

He said there are 1 lakh PACS in the country and 30 crore people are associated with the co-operative sector.

These PACS are being modernised through computerisation and will soon be able to function at par with banks in terms of technology usage.

Jain said the Centre has allowed these PACS to diversify into various sectors.

He also welcomed the MoUs signed between the MP government, private players, and co-operatives while extending all support from the central government. PTI MJH RKL TRB