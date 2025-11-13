MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 brought in Rs 16k cr investment, says MP CM

Indore, Nov 13 (PTI) The MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 held in Indore has paved the way for investment of nearly Rs 16,000 crore in the technology sector, which is expected to create employment for 64,000 persons, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

Speaking after the conclusion of 'MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0', Yadav said the conclave is a milestone in the direction of the state's technological and industrial progress.

"The conclave opened doors for around Rs 16,000 crore of investment in the state, generating about 64,000 jobs. The state government is encouraging both large and small companies to invest in the technology sector to maximise employment opportunities," the CM said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Science and Technology) Sanjay Dubey said over 700 policymakers, investors and startup representatives took part in the conference, which was organised by Department of Science and Technology.

"The draft of the state's space technology policy was presented during the one-day event aimed at promoting investment in the sector. The policy may be released on November 22 after approval from the state cabinet," Dubey said.

"The department also showcased a 'drone data repository', a centralised platform for storing drone-generated data. This is the first innovation of its kind in the country. The repository defines standards for drone imagery to facilitate easy exchange of such data among users," he said.