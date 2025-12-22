MP to be first state to initiate preparation of rolling budget for next three years: Dy CM Devda

Bhopal, Dec 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Monday said the state budget for 2026-27 will be prepared in accordance with public expectations, keeping in mind the basic spirit of democracy.

To make the 2026-27 budget more public-friendly, practical, and result-oriented, the state government organised 'Budget Dialogue Programme' in which economists, budget experts, intellectuals, and experts from various fields participated.

Interacting with experts for the upcoming budget, Deva said, "As an innovation, indicative budget estimates for 2027-28 and 2028-29 are also being prepared along with the budget estimates for 2026-27. Thus, Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to initiate the preparation of a rolling budget for the next three years." Rolling budgets are one of the methods of budget analysis that has gained popularity in recent years. Unlike a static budget, which is fixed for a definite timeframe, such as a year or a quarter, rolling budgets allow for adjustments and revisions based on actual performance and changing circumstances. These can be used for various purposes, such as planning, control, evaluation, and forecasting.

"The state budget should reflect the aspirations of the general public, not just a document of figures. The government is constantly striving to expand public participation in the budget-making process and incorporate the suggestions received into the policy-making process," Devda said.

Every year, efforts are made to simplify and make the state budget more practical, so that even ordinary citizens can easily understand the budget-making process, he added.

"To make the budget more effective, suggestions were invited from the general public, subject experts, and intellectuals through email, websites, telephone, and other communication channels. Approximately 945 suggestions were received," Devda said.

The minister said concrete suggestions were also invited from experts for improvements in the areas of industry, employment, education, health, and good governance.

He said that capital expenditure is being continuously increased to ensure the state's significant contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Developed India 2047'.

"The capital expenditure provision of Rs 82,513 crore for 2025-26 is the highest ever. The state's GSDP is targeted to reach Rs 27.2 lakh crore by 2029 and exceed Rs 250 lakh crore by 2047. A blueprint has also been prepared for a significant increase in per capita income," he informed.

He said agriculture and farmers will be prioritized in the upcoming budget, increasing their income and reducing dependence on subsidies.

The government is committed to the development of the state and making the lives of citizens prosperous, and with the suggestions of budget experts, the state will achieve its goals soon, he asserted. PTI MAS BNM