MP to observe 2025 as 'industry year', will hold global investors meet in Bhopal: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh will observe 2025 as "industry year" and various programmes will be held to promote investment, including a global investors summit in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

The state government is fully committed to extend complete cooperation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of Independence, the CM said at a press conference here.

"To promote investment in the state, the government has decided to observe 2025 as industry year. Regional industry conclaves, round table meets with industrialists and roadshows will be held as pre-events ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal next year," he said.

The Global Investors Summit-2025 on the theme 'Madhya Pradesh: The Future Ready State' will be held in Bhopal on February 7-8, he added.

In the regional industry conclave in Ujjain held on March 1-2, industrialists have committed an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, with Pranav Adani of the Adani Group committing Rs 75,000 crore, Yadav said.

"In the Mumbai roadshow held on July 13, nearly 450 investors took part, including Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group chairman and managing director Anil Ambani who committed Rs 50,000 crore in investments in Singrauli and other districts. Investors also committed Rs 1,150 crore in the tourism sector. All these will generate more than one lakh jobs," the CM said.

The next regional industry conclave will be held on July 20 in Jabalpur, in which more than 1500 investors are likely to take part, he said, adding that a 'buyer seller meet' during this event will have 1000 industrial representatives attending.

"The focus of the conclave will be investments in the agriculture and defence sector. Inauguration and foundation stone laying of some 70 projects will take place during the daylong event. These projects will attract an investment of Rs 1,222 crore and generate 3,444 jobs," Yadav informed.

A regional industry conclave will be held in September this year in Gwalior, he added.

The state government will also organize such events in Coimbatore on July 25, in Bengaluru in August, in Delhi in September as well as a textile conclave in Indore in the same month, he said. PTI MAS ADU BNM