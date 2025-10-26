MP tops tomato production in country: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the country's top tomato producer due to a surge in yield driven by state-backed incentive schemes, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Farmers have enthusiastically adopted cash crop production, which has boosted their incomes and supported household food requirements, as per a statement of the MP government.

"Madhya Pradesh is number 1 in tomato production in the country," Yadav said on Saturday.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, small-scale industries based on tomato cultivation are being encouraged on a large scale. The government is providing up to 50 per cent subsidy on tomato seeds, Yadav said.

"The subsidy is providing major support to farmers. By availing the benefits of the scheme, our farmer brothers are becoming self-reliant and moving towards prosperity," the CM added. PTI LAL GK