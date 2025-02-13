MP unveils ambitious drone policy to make state manufacturing-tech hub

Bhopal, Feb 13 (PTI) The 'Madhya Pradesh Drone Promotion and Use Policy 2025' has been approved to make the state a major drone manufacturing and technology hub, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

The policy focuses on promoting innovation, economic prosperity and creating employment opportunities through the safe and efficient use of drones, an official said.

"As part of the policy, a drone data repository will be created, which will serve as a centralized platform for managing the government's drone data and imagery, aligned with the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti initiative. The drone data repository will facilitate cross-departmental data sharing and collaboration. It will support development of advanced monitoring mechanisms using GIS-based planning and analytical tools," he said.

"By providing real-time, up-to-date monitoring, the repository will enable accurate resource allocation and support infrastructure development. It will improve coordination, enhance decision-making, optimize cost and time management, and streamline project review processes. The Department of Science and Technology will ensure secure management of the drone data repository and maintain proper arrangements with collaborating partners," he added.

The state government will guarantee that all drone data collected by state agencies is stored in compliance with data protection laws and regulations, as outlined in the National Geospatial Policy 2022 or any subsequent amendments or policies, the official said.

Advanced secure data storage and transmission technologies will be employed to safeguard sensitive information, he said.

"The use of drones is expected to increase rapidly in the future, revolutionizing various fields with their pilotless nature. Drones offer innovative solutions, significantly reducing the need for human labour while ensuring timely data collection. They are particularly effective in accessing difficult-to-reach areas with high accuracy and efficiency," the official said.

The key pillars of the policy include drone ecosystem, skill development, sector promotion and financial incentives, he said.

It will promote drone-related courses in technical institutions. The drone ecosystem will promote AI and the latest technology, the official said.

"Under the new drone policy, MP will offer incentives for investments made by DSDM/DES units. A subsidy of 40 per cent on capital investment (up to a maximum of Rs 30 crore), reimbursement of 25 per cent on lease rental will be offered for three years, capped at Rs 5 lakh per annum or whichever is less. Grant of up to Rs 2 crore will be provided for initiating R&D projects in areas identified by the state government," he said.

"Under the Chief Minister's Seekho Kamao Yojana, interns in key areas will receive Rs 8,000 per month for up to six months to support skill development. A 50 per cent subsidy will be granted for expenses incurred on participation in exhibitions or events, capped at Rs 1 lakh for domestic events and Rs 2 lakh for international events," the official informed.

Reimbursement will be made on 100 per cent stamp duty and registration charges on lease executed on land, while assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh per year with a cap of Rs 20 lakh during the policy period will be provided for testing, calibration and certification, he said.

"Under it, Rs 5 lakh per patent for domestic patent and Rs 10 lakh for international patent or actual cost will be borne. Increased incentives will be available for mega scale units investing more than Rs 50 crore. Colleges/universities/institutions adding drone-related courses will be eligible for a CAPEX subsidy of 50 per cent (up to Rs 25 lakh)," he informed.

With the rise of the digitization drive, the drone sector has experienced revolutionary growth driven by government policies, technological advancements, and increased funding.

The global drone market is projected to expand from 71 billion dollars in 2022 to 144 billion dollars by 2030, with the Indian drone market expected to reach 13 billion dollars by the same year.

"Madhya Pradesh has the potential to position itself as a leading state in drone technology. For this, the state will ensure the safe use of drones while fostering innovation and promoting economic activities. These efforts will contribute to making Madhya Pradesh both technologically advanced and economically prosperous," the official added. PTI MAS BNM