Mphasis appoints Aravind Viswanathan as chief financial officer

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Mphasis has appointed Aravind Viswanathan as the Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect, pursuant to the resignation of Manish Dugar, the IT company said on Friday.

Dugar will be available for transition support until the end of the quarter.

"We are delighted to have Aravind as our CFO. On behalf of Mphasis and the Board, I thank Manish for his leadership and contributions. We wish him continued success in his future endeavours," Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis said in a statement. PTI PRS BAL BAL