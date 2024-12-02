Mphasis F1 Foundation, Nudge Institute announce Rs 6.5 cr prize for tech solutions to employment

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Mphasis F1 Foundation and The/Nudge Institute on Monday announced a competition with a prize purse of Rs 6.5 crore to develop tech-first, population-scale solutions to unlock gainful employment opportunities for women.

The tie-up aims to create work opportunities for 1 million women by 2030, as per a statement.

***** ASK Finance appoints Dhiren Mehta as chief exec, MD * ASK Finance on Monday announced the appointment of Dhiren Mehta as its chief executive and managing director.

Mehta joins the company specialising in providing debt financing for the high networth individuals, after having worked for companies like Avendus Capital, KKR, Nomura, and Citigroup, ASK Finance said in a statement. PTI AA TRB