New Delhi: IT solutions provider Mphasis on Friday reported a 10.79 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 469 crore for the July-September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to equity owners of the company) of Rs 423.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 10.34 per cent to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 3,536.14 crore in Q2 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 6.18 per cent and 4.53 per cent, respectively.

“Our early, focused investments in AI have positioned Mphasis as a strategic partner for clients navigating their transformation journey. Another strong quarter of total contract value (TCV) wins of USD 528 million is a testimony to our AI first approach delivering business outcomes, across diverse industries.”, said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis. As much as 87 per cent of the deal wins were in new-gen services, the company said.