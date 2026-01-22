Mphasis Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 442 crore; revenue grows 12 pc

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Mphasis on Thursday posted a 3.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 442.18 crore in the third quarter of FY26, up from Rs 427.80 crore in the same period of FY25.

The company's revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 4,002.57 crore, as compared to Rs 3,561.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Mphasis recorded new TCV (total contract value) wins worth USD 428 million during the quarter under review, 62 per cent of which the firm said were AI-led. Mphasis said there is a "strong direct correlation between TCV and revenue". Four large deals, including two worth over USD 50 million, were signed during the quarter.

Seen sequentially, the firm's profit fell 5.7 per cent, while revenue increased by 2.57 per cent.

The company recorded a one-time impact (Rs 35.4 crore) of the New Labour Codes.

Growth in Q3 FY26 was led by banking-financial services; and insurance verticals, alongside strong sequential growth across all geographies, the company said.

Mphasis expects more than 2X industry growth, on the back of the performance during the nine months of FY26, steady conversion of robust TCV wins into revenue, and a steady ramp-up of large deals in upcoming quarters.

"We are pleased with our continued progress on all metrics around growth across the business. Our Mphasis NeoIP, Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, is supersizing our pipeline and deals, paving the way for faster revenue growth and continued gains in wallet share-driven wins," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis. PTI ANK HVA