MPOWER Financing completes USD 100.5 million private securitisation

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Fintech company MPOWER Financing on Wednesday announced that it has completed a student loan securitisation to a private buyer for USD 100.5 million.

The securitised pool is composed of US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate loans extended to international graduate students pursuing degrees, primarily in STEM and business, at leading US and Canadian universities, as well as international refinance loans, MPOWER Chief Finance Officer Jatin Rajput said.

The transaction follows MPOWER's May 2025 securitisation of USD 313.2 million of international student loans, which achieved 'A' ratings on its senior tranche from rating agencies DBRS and KBRA.

These capital market transactions enable MPOWER to continue scaling its rapidly growing loan portfolio and represent, in the aggregate, over USD 600 million of securitised assets utilised to finance international student loans, Rajput said.

"MPOWER's mission remains deeply tied to its student borrowers, 93 per cent of whom report that their loan was critical in enabling them to complete their education," said Manu Smadja, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at MPOWER Financing.

Co-headquartered in Washington and Bengaluru, MPOWER Financing is a fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans.