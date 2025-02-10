MP's AVGC-XR policy to generate 20,000-plus jobs, attract Rs 2,000 cr investment: Official

Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) Weeks ahead of its ambitious Global Investors Summit 2025, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched its Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality policy to attract Rs 2,000 crore of investment and generate more than 20,000 jobs.

The new policy is designed to position the state as a leading hub for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Science and Technology Department, Sanjay Dubey told PTI on Monday.

"With a target of attracting Rs 2,000 crore in investments and generating 20,000-plus jobs by 2029, this policy is a significant step toward strengthening India's creative economy," Dubey said.

He said that the policy offers a well-rounded approach, integrating fiscal incentives, skill development, infrastructure creation, and international collaborations.

"Building on its existing strengths in IT, ITES, and ESDM, as well as the state's established Film Policy, the AVGC-XR Policy 2025 fills the missing gap in creating a full-fledged media and entertainment ecosystem," Dubey, an IAS officer of 1993 batch and also IIT (Delhi) graduate, said.

The AVGC-XR Policy now expands this framework by integrating cutting-edge sectors such as animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and extended reality (XR). With this comprehensive approach, Madhya Pradesh is not just promoting film production but developing an entire digital content ecosystem, ensuring that pre-production, production, and post-production industries thrive within the state, he said.

The AVGC Media Park, Centers of Excellence (CoEs), and skill development initiatives will create synergies between film, gaming, and digital content industries, making Madhya Pradesh a one-stop destination for creative and technological innovation, Dubey said.

Asked about Union Budget 2025-26's focus on innovation, R&D and digital transformation and how Madhya Pradesh will align itself with this national vision, Dubey said that the budget's emphasis on deep-tech, AI, and digital economy expansion complements Madhya Pradesh's AVGC-XR aspirations.

"Our policy actively promotes R&D and intellectual property (IP) creation through financial incentives, such as a 50 per cent subsidy for IP registration and support for emerging technologies like AR/VR. Additionally, our AVGC-XR Center of Excellence (CoE) will promote cutting-edge research, ensuring that Madhya Pradesh remains at the forefront of global digital content creation.

"The state is strategically aligning its initiatives with national goals to strengthen India's presence in the global AVGC landscape," he said.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh work in this sector in comparison to other states, Dubey said that Madhya Pradesh is taking a proactive approach to AVGC-XR by offering one of the most competitive policy frameworks in the country.

"While states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana have strong AVGC industries, our policy sets new benchmarks through a mix of fiscal incentives, infrastructure support, and talent development.

"The upcoming 20-acre media park, coupled with plug-and-play production spaces, CoEs, and land allocations in IT parks, gives us a distinct advantage. Additionally, the single-window clearance system through MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) ensures ease of doing business, making Madhya Pradesh a preferred destination for AVGC companies.” He also informed that Madhya Pradesh is investing heavily in infrastructure to attract AVGC businesses.

"Our flagship 20-acre AVGC Media Park, developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will house state-of-the-art production studios, post-production facilities, data centers, and co-working spaces tailored to AVGC companies.

"In addition, land is being allocated in IT parks and animation theme parks for studios, training institutes, and gaming firms. These efforts will make Madhya Pradesh a go-to destination for content production and international collaborations," he added. PTI MAS MR MR