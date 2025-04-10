MP's national highway network will be better than that of US in 2 years: Gadkari

Dhar (MP), Apr 10 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the national highway network in Madhya Pradesh will be better than that of the US in the next two years.

Infrastructure development projects of Rs 3 lakh crore will be completed in Madhya Pradesh within a year, Gadkari said in Dhar while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 10 national highway projects of Rs 5,800 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present on the occasion.

Gadkari recalled a quote of former US president John F Kennedy who said: "American roads are not good because America is rich; America is rich because American roads are good".

The minister said, "I want to assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that within the next two years, the national highway network in the state will be even better than that of the US." Gadkari further said he does not make empty promises and that whatever commitments he makes, he fulfils them boldly.

Chief Minister Yadav is working with a mission to make Madhya Pradesh happy and prosperous, and the state is buzzing with development in all sectors, he said.

Gadkari said he has closely observed the development of Madhya Pradesh as Union minister.

He said after the BJP came to power at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was given the responsibility for national highways. Since then, in the past 11 years, numerous roads, flyovers and bridges have been constructed across the country.

"Madhya Pradesh is developing rapidly," he said, adding that infrastructure development plays a crucial role in the growth of any country.

"Wherever there is water, power, transport and communication, industries and businesses grow. And where industries and businesses grow, employment is created. Where there is employment, poverty, hunger, and unemployment cannot survive," he noted.

Gadkari said Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rapid progress in the infrastructure development.

"I will ensure that within a year, infrastructure projects of Rs 3 lakh crore are completed in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

CM Yadav said that under Gadkari's leadership, a major revolution is underway in India's road transport sector.

In the past, India's roads were ridiculed for potholes, while shiny, smooth roads in the US and European countries were glorified, he said.

In the coming days, India will become the best country in the world in terms of road connectivity, Yadav said.

The speed at which road connectivity projects are progressing today is transforming the people's lives, he added. PTI LAL GK