MP's Regional Industry Conclave receives Rs 32,520-crore investment proposals

Shahdol, Jan 16 (PTI) The Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol division on Thursday attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 32,500 crore which have potential to generate employment for over 30,000 people, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

One of the major investment proposals came from Torrent Power and it was worth Rs 18,000 crore which is expected to generate job opportunities for nearly 7,000 people, an official said.

"During the event, we have received investment proposals from large, MSME (micro, small, medium enterprises) and other sectors worth Rs 32,520 crore which will generate employment for more than 30,000 people," Yadav told reporters after the conclave.

A key highlight of the RIC was that besides other regions of Madhya Pradesh, nearly 95 per cent of investment proposals were received for the Shahdol division alone, he said.

The division consists of Shahdol, Umaria, and Anuppur districts.

Besides Torrent Power, other major investment proposals received during the conclave included Rs 3,300 crore from Bajrang Power and Ispat (mining sector), Rs 2,500 crore from Select Builders ( renewable energy), Rs 2,500 crore from Sharda Energy and Mineral Ltd (mining), Rs 1,500 crore from Auro Coal Pvt Ltd (mining), Rs 1,200 crore from DDTC Exim Ltd (textile) and Rs 1,710 crore in the MSME sector, the aforementioned official said.

All these investments proposals were solely for the Shahdol division, the chief minister informed.

During the RIC, Letters of Intent (LoIs) were issued to 102 industrial units by allocating a total of 401 acres of land. These preliminary commitments, which they fructify, will attract investment of Rs 3,561 crore and generate employment for 9,561 people, Yadav said.

Besides, foundation stone laying/inauguration of 30 units also took place during the event and among them 18 are located in the Shahdol division, he said.

The foundation stone for Industrial Park Gohparu, to be developed across 51 hectares with an estimated cost of Rs 16.31 crore, was laid on the occasion.

The chief minister announced development of three new zones for the MSME sector, which he described as the backbone of economy and a key employment generator.

Yadav also announced to start new courses at UIT Engineering College, including of computer science by including syllabus related to drone and IoT (Internet of Things that involves convergence of multiple technologies) and part-time mining engineering courses at the post-graduate level in the Shahdol division.

Facilities like transit hostel, central workshop and sportsground, too, will be developed in the engineering college campus, he added. PTI MAS RSY