MRF net profit surges over two-fold to Rs 692 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Tyre maker MRF on Friday posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 692 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, riding on the back of robust sales to companies and replacement sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 315 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 8,050 crore in the period under review against Rs 7,001 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"In the third quarter, both original equipment (OE) and replacement sales were robust on account of an increase in demand following the reduction in GST rates. Rural economy also picked up against the background of good and widespread monsoons," the tyre maker stated.

The demand buoyancy arising from reduction in GST rates is expected to continue in the fourth quarter also, MRF said.

"Moreover, OEMs are expected to increase production levels due to higher sales expected in the last quarter and also due to reduced channel inventory," it added.

The government's budget announcement of increased infrastructure spending augurs well for commercial vehicles and, consequently, for the tyre industry, the company stated.

"Trade Agreements, being finalised by the Government with various countries, including with the EU and US, will open up opportunities for exports in the coming future," it added.

The company said its board has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 8.57 per cent up at Rs 1,46,495.05 apiece on BSE.